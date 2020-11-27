IPhone Black Friday Deals 2020: List Of BEST Deals For You!

Black Friday deals are making all the buyers go crazy with their incredible list of products on sale. So, iPhone lovers are all set to reap the benefits of this huge sale. This is the reason why many buyers are wondering about the iPhone Black Friday Deals and iPhone sale prices. If you have been wondering about the Black Friday Sales, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

iPhone Black Friday Deals

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Display - 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display

Processor - A13 Bionic Chip

Rear Camera - Triple cam setup with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear

Front Camera - 12 MP Front

Battery - 3046mAh

Protection - IP67

Body - Aluminium Body

RAM - 4 GB RAM

Storage - 64 GB/ 128 GB/ 256 GB Storage

Apple iPhone 11

Display - 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Display

Processor - A13 Bionic Chip

Rear Camera - 12 MP + 12 MP Rear

Front Camera - 12 MP Front

Battery - 3110mAh

Protection - IP67

Body - Aluminium Body

RAM - 4 GB RAM

Storage - 64 GB/ 128 GB/ 256 GB Storage

Apple iPhone 12

Display - 6.1 Super Retina XDR OLED Display

Processor - A14 Bionic Chip

Rear Camera - 12 MP + 12MP Rear

Front Camera - 12 MP Front

Battery Life - 17hr Video Playback

Protection - IP68

Body - Aluminium Body

RAM - 4 GB RAM

Storage - 64/ 128/ 256 GB Storage

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Display - 5.4" Super Retina XDR OLED Display

Processor - A14 Bionic Chip

Rear Camera - 12 MP + 12MP Rear

Front Camera - 12 MP Front

Battery Life - 15hr Video Playback

Protection - IP68

Body - Aluminium Body

RAM - 4 GB RAM

Storage - 64/ 128/ 256 GB Storage

Apple iPhone SE

Display - 4.7" Super Retina XDR OLED Display

Processor - A14 Bionic Chip

Rear Camera - 12 MP Wide camera

Front Camera - 7 MP Front

Battery Life - 13 hours Video Playback

Protection - IP67

Body - Aluminium Body

RAM - 4 GB RAM

Storage - 64/ 128/ 256 GB Storage

All Images ~ Shutterstock

