IPhone Black Friday Deals 2020: List Of BEST Deals For You!

Black Friday deals are making all the buyers go crazy with their incredible list of products on sale. So, iPhone lovers are all set to reap the benefits of this huge sale. This is the reason why many buyers are wondering about the iPhone Black Friday Deals and iPhone sale prices. If you have been wondering about the Black Friday Sales, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.
iPhone Black Friday Deals
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
- Display - 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display
- Processor - A13 Bionic Chip
- Rear Camera - Triple cam setup with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear
- Front Camera - 12 MP Front
- Battery - 3046mAh
- Protection - IP67
- Body - Aluminium Body
- RAM - 4 GB RAM
- Storage - 64 GB/ 128 GB/ 256 GB Storage
Apple iPhone 11
- Display - 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Display
- Processor - A13 Bionic Chip
- Rear Camera - 12 MP + 12 MP Rear
- Front Camera - 12 MP Front
- Battery - 3110mAh
- Protection - IP67
- Body - Aluminium Body
- RAM - 4 GB RAM
- Storage - 64 GB/ 128 GB/ 256 GB Storage
Apple iPhone 12
- Display - 6.1 Super Retina XDR OLED Display
- Processor - A14 Bionic Chip
- Rear Camera - 12 MP + 12MP Rear
- Front Camera - 12 MP Front
- Battery Life - 17hr Video Playback
- Protection - IP68
- Body - Aluminium Body
- RAM - 4 GB RAM
- Storage - 64/ 128/ 256 GB Storage
Apple iPhone 12 Mini
- Display - 5.4" Super Retina XDR OLED Display
- Processor - A14 Bionic Chip
- Rear Camera - 12 MP + 12MP Rear
- Front Camera - 12 MP Front
- Battery Life - 15hr Video Playback
- Protection - IP68
- Body - Aluminium Body
- RAM - 4 GB RAM
- Storage - 64/ 128/ 256 GB Storage
Apple iPhone SE
- Display - 4.7" Super Retina XDR OLED Display
- Processor - A14 Bionic Chip
- Rear Camera - 12 MP Wide camera
- Front Camera - 7 MP Front
- Battery Life - 13 hours Video Playback
- Protection - IP67
- Body - Aluminium Body
- RAM - 4 GB RAM
- Storage - 64/ 128/ 256 GB Storage
