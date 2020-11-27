Does Lowe's Price Match During Black Friday? Details About Lowe’s Price Match Policy Here

Thanksgiving was celebrated all over the US on Thursday, November 26, 2020, which was followed by a Black Friday the next day i.e. today on November 27, 2020. As soon as the Thanksgiving and Black Friday come around, almost all of the stores start slashing their prices and introduce various never seen before deals for their customers. The retailers are in for a cut-throat competition from their rival stores. Customers are often confused about where to buy the desired product from as almost all the stores and retailers offer it on a discounted price. Thus confusing the buyer where to actually buy it from.

This is where the price matching becomes useful. Some retailers and online stores match or even beat the competitor’s pricing if a customer finds a better deal somewhere else. The catch for the customers here is knowing which stores participate in the Black Friday price matching and which ones don’t. As the Black Friday sales and price matching is going on, a lot of people have been curious to know about Lowe's price match policy and have been wondering does Lowe's price match during Black Friday. For all the people who are curious about Lowe's price match policy on Black Friday, here is everything you need to know about it.

Does Lowe's price match during Black Friday

For all the people who are wondering does Lowe’s price match during Black Friday, the answer is yes. According to a report by finder.com, Lowe’s is participating in the Black Friday price match. Additionally, the store is also beating their own prices too on their previous purchases from the last 30 days. Which means that if a customer has brought an item at full price from Lowe’s in the past month, they can cash in on the Black Friday price if the item goes for sale. However, some brands, installation labour, closeout, discontinued, clearance, refurbished, used or damaged items are not eligible in Lowe’s price match policy. Here is a look at how to avail Lowe's price match guarantee as mentioned on the official website.

Lowe's price match guarantee

Shop any Lowe’s store for in-stock products. Then, find an in-stock, identical product (brand, size, model number) from a local or online retail competitor with a lower price.

Present a Lowe’s store associate with a printout, local ad, photo, smartphone display or app showing the competitor’s lower price. Price matches for online items will only be compared to competitors’ localized pricing online.

A Lowe’s store associate will verify the product is in line with our policy and match the price on the spot.

Image Credits: Lowe's Twitter