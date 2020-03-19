Publix Senior Hours: All The Details We Know About Senior Shopping Hours

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the WHO, and many countries and local governments have been asking people to practice social distancing and be alone to prevent the spread of the virus. Supermarkets and other grocery stores are also being changing their operations for the convince of the customers.

One such store is Publix. It has introduced a new thing which is known as the Publix senior hours or senior shopping hours. They have done this as the senior citizens are more susceptible to COVID-19. Here is all you should know about senior shopping hours or the Publix senior hours that Publix is offering to its customers.

Is Publix open for senior shopping hours? What are the senior shopping hours near me?

Many of the customers have a question about the Publix hours, the Publix senior hours in particular. It turns out that the shops have not closed due to the pandemic and stores have become more senior-citizen friendly. It was reported that Publix senior hours will let the senior citizens only shop in the store from 7 to 8 a.m. In this time, all those above the age of 65 will be allowed in the stores. This Publix hours system will help the customers a lot. It was done so that the senior shopping hours can help the senior citizen shop in a less crowded environment.

It was reported that Publix senior hours was announced to inform the people about the amended hours. The stores' working hours are amended in order to clean the store on a more frequent basis and for accomodating senior shopping hours. People who are known to be at risk (senior citizens) will get the success to the store in less busy hours, therefore reducing the chance of the virus spreading.

