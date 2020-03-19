Vons Senior Hours: Exclusive Shopping Hours For Senior Citizens

The Coronavirus outbreak has reached the pandemic stage and is a major health issue for the world right now. Looking at the gravity of the situation, some countries are facing a complete shutdown. This has been done so that people do not get collected in large groups and catch the contagious disease which has spread rapidly.

Some grocery stores to open an hour early for seniors amid Coronavirus pandemic

Recently it has been reported that several grocery stores have started special shopping hours to make sure that those who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic get basic and essential supplies without worry. This implies that some stores will open and be accessible to older adults and persons with underlying health conditions an hour early than it will be to the general public. Earlier this week it was observed that because of panic shopping, the store shelves were left empty and the at-risk groups, including seniors, had difficulties getting their hands on essential items. A supermarket chain, Vons announced that it will open its store an hour early for a selected group of people.

Is Vons Open?

Vons senior hours for shopping

Vons, a southern California and Southern Nevada supermarket chain has announced that it will remain open from 7 A.M. to 9 P.M. for “vulnerable shoppers”. The category includes senior citizens, pregnant women. People with a compromised immune system. The store will open one hour early on Tuesday and Thursday.

Picture Courtesy: Unsplash Mehrad Vosoughii