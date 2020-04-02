Dierbergs Hours And Special Senior Hours During COVID-19 Pandemic

Several stores in the United States have been shut down because of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, supermarkets and pharmacies will still remain open to provide customers with basic products. Dierbergs will also remain open during the pandemic and will be selling its usual grocery products. However, the working hours for Dierbergs stores have been shortened significantly amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Moreover, Dierbergs stores will also have a special hour reserved for senior citizens and at-risk works.

Dierbergs hours and senior hours

Dierbergs stores will open every day at 8 AM and will shut down by 10 PM. These reduced working hours will give employees more time to sanitize the store premises. Moreover, to keep employees safe during the pandemic, plexiglass partitions have been installed at the cash registers.

The first hour of each workday, 8 AM to 9 AM, will be reserved for senior citizens and at-risk individuals. During this special senior hour, only senior citizens above the age of 60, police personnel, healthcare workers, and first responders will be allowed into Dierbergs stores. To enter the store during the special hour, at-risk customers will need to show their ID card at the gate. This special senior hour is meant to safeguard those customers who are most venerable to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no returns, refunds or rainchecks. Moreover, Dierbergs recycling services have also been halted. These changes have been implemented to keep the store sanitary and safe from Coronavirus. Employees will also be wearing protective eyewear and masks to protect themselves during rush hours.

Some items will also be limited to prevent hoarding. Finally, Dierbergs stores will only allow a certain number of people to enter the store at any time. This limit in the number of shoppers will help reduce human to human contact and will keep the store sanitary.

