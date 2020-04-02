ACME Hours And ACME Senior Hours During Current Coronavirus Situation

ACME Markets is a supermarket chain that was formed in 1891. The Supermarket chain has more than 125 years of experience. One of the core values of ACME market is the selection of quality products at competitive prices. The supermarket chain now operates 164 stores throughout Pennsylvania. ACME Markets boasts of 15,000 associates.

Also Read | O'Reilly Hours And O'Reilly Senior Hours Amidst The Global Coronavirus Pandemic

The store is still catering to services of its customers during current Coronavirus pandemic. ACME hours have now changed to cater to customers because of global Coronavirus scare. The deadly Coronavirus has claimed many lives until now all around the world. People around the world have been worried about the stores being open during the Coronavirus crisis. For the readers who are unclear about ACME hours, here are the details about ACME hours and ACME Senior hours.

Also Read | Rite Aid Hours And Rite Aid Senior Hours During The Coronavirus Crisis

ACME hours during current Coronavirus situation

For all the customers who are still unclear about ACME hours today, the supermarket chain is open every day from 7.00 AM to 10.00 PM. Even in the current Coronavirus scare around the world, the store is sticking to its regular working hours in almost every store. They have also increased preventive measures to maintain social distancing.

Also Read | Food Lion's Working Hours & Special Senior Hours During Current Pandemic

Also Read | GFS' New Working Hours During Current Coronavirus Pandemic; Check It Out

ACME senior hours

To provide quality service and products to senior citizens during this current pandemic, the supermarket chain has introduced special ACME senior hours which are called as Golden Hours. The ACME senior hours will be from 7.00 AM to 9.00 AM. The ACME senior hours will be on every Tuesday and Thursday. The ACME senior hours will be available for citizens above 60 years of age and people with the weak immune system and also pregnant women. ACME market also has an app for shopping and delivery purposes with various offers. Senior citizens can also avail these offers if they do not want to step outside.