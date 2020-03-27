Hobby Lobby Hours Of Operation Amidst The Coronavirus Outbreak; Details Here

In the current Coronavirus pandemic, Hobby Lobby is one of the few chain retailers to remain open. The stores of Hobby Lobby continue to remain operational where the Coronavirus outbreak has not closed non-essential business. Hobby Lobby hours are changed because of Coronavirus pandemic situation.

The deadly Coronavirus has claimed more than 24,000 lives until now all around the world. People around the world have been wondering whether Hobby Lobby stores around them will be open during the Coronavirus crisis. For the readers who are wondering about Hobby Lobby hours, here are the details about Hobby Lobby hours

Hobby Lobby Hours today

Hobby Lobby hours have undergone some change because of the global health crisis. The stores will remain open during the current situation from Monday to Saturday. Hobby Lobby hours are now 9 am to 8 pm. The store will remain closed on Sundays. However, there is no special timing for senior citizens.

About Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby is one of the biggest privately owned arts and crafts retailer in the world. Hobby Lobby has more than 900 stores and 43,000 employees. It's primarily an art and crafts store but it also includes hobbies, picture framing, jewellery making, fabrics, floral and wedding supplies, cards and party ware, baskets, wearable art, home accents and holiday merchandise.

Precautions taken by Hobby Lobby

The company’s website has assured the customers that it is safe to keep shopping. It also said that the stores are taking all the necessary precautions to stop the spread of Coronavirus. The company also said that they are closely monitoring the latest developments regarding the COVID - 19 to ensure they are following recommendations from health authorities. The company is also taking care to ensure that the employees are also safe from the deadly Coronavirus.