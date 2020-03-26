Check Out The UPS Store Hours & Other Details Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

The UPS Store network is one of the largest franchisers of retail shipping, postal, printing and business service centres in the world. Currently, there are more than 5000 independently owned The UPS Stores are in the US, Puerto Rico and Canada. The stores are wholly owned by United Parcel Service.

The UPS Store franchise offers its consumers and small businesses a wide range of products and services at a single location. Some of the products and services include domestic and international shipping, packaging, printing, mailbox services, postal services, drop off shredding, moving supplies, notary and other small-business services.

With the current Coronavirus pandemic situation, people are panicking about their businesses and services. However, the UPS store has made it clear that the health and safety of its customers is their priority. They have made some changes in UPS store hours because of the current pandemic.

The UPS store hours

In the times of current Coronavirus outbreak, the UPS Store is still open to cater to the needs of its consumers and small businesses. The UPS store has reduced its working hours.

The store’s hours of operation are now Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 5 pm. The UPS store will now be closed on Saturdays. The store has also advised its consumers to continue checking the website for the latest updates on hours of operation.

The UPS store hours and other guidelines

In the current Coronavirus outbreak situation, UPS has continued to deliver worldwide where it is permitted. They are also following all the necessary guidelines from the respective countries where they deliver and operate. The UPS store has also made it clear that they will constantly monitor their air and ground networks to address potential sources of disruption in their air and ground networks.