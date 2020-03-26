Payson Liquor Store Hours And Senior Hours During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Payson is a town that is located in northern Gila County, Arizona, United States. It is located very near to the geographic centre of Arizona. Payson is also called as The Heart of Arizona. The place has around 40 liquor stores. The timings of these liquor stores are now changed because of Coronavirus pandemic.

The deadly Coronavirus has claimed many lives until now all around the world. People around the world and the town of Payson have been worried whether the stores around them will be open during the Coronavirus crisis. For the readers who are wondering about Payson liquor store hours, here are the details about Payson liquor store hours.

Payson liquor store hours

For those who are still confused about Payson liquor store hours today, the liquor stores in Payson are from 12 pm to 7 pm. The liquor stores are suffering because of lack stock availability. The liquor stores are also affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. As per various reports, the older generation is at a higher risk of getting infected with the disease. Among the people who have lost their lives because of Coronavirus, a high number of people are senior citizens. As far as the Payson liquor store hours are concerned, there are no special senior hours. The stores are open from 12 pm to 7 pm.

Precautions taken by Payson liquor stores

According to reports, all the markets including the liquor stores are taking necessary precautions against the deadly Coronavirus. The employees in the stores are taking the required care by wearing masks and gloves to curb the spread of the virus. People in Payson are also taking the required precautions to save themselves from getting infected from Coronavirus.