Home Depot New Store Hours: Check The Updated Timings Of The Store Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Due to the widespread outbreak of the Coronavirus, Home Depot will now be closing all its new stores at 6 pm to escape the unnecessary crowding. The Home Depot new store hours have reportedly also prompted other store chains to revise their store timings amidst the ongoing pandemic. The home improvement retailer of the store also reportedly revealed in a statement that this alteration will be temporary.

The statement also said that this new arrangement began from March 19, 2020. Home Depot usually stay open till 9 pm or 10 pm in the night. However, Home Depot hours will not be altering when it comes to the opening hours of the stores.

Home Depot new store hours aim to replenish & restock items of the stores

The retailer also further revealed in the statement that being a store chain which is committed to the utmost needs of its customers, Home Depot will keep the stores open for its customers during this time of pandemic and crisis. The statement further added that the Home Depot new store hours will also provide the employees of the store the opportunity to clean the stores as well as restock the shelves.

It also said that as some of the Home Depot products are in demand with the customers, the supply chain teams, as well as the company merchants, are paying special attention to replenish and restock the items.

Home Depot has provided the needed compensation for its staff

The Home Depot new store hours were implemented after all the other national retailers altered their store hours which also included Target and Walmart. In what can be termed as a truly commendable decision, Home Depot also announced on Wednesday that it will be giving all its full-time hourly staff additional hours of some personal time or 80 hours of a paid sick leave. The store also announced that they will be giving their part-time hourly staff an additional 40 hours of a paid time or personal time.