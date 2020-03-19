Is Koyambedu Market Open Amid Coronavirus Outbreak? Read Full Details

Fake information and news regarding the Coronavirus outbreak have been flooding social media. Moreover, the panic-stricken public is not thinking twice before forwarding the misinformation across different channels. Besides other circulated news, a message that claims that the Chennai municipal corporation has ordered to shut every vegetable and fruit market in the city has shaken Chennai. So now you must be wondering -- Is Koyambedu market open? Hence, read on to know details:

Also read: COVID-19: AIIMS Doctors Use Self-made Hand Sanitisers, Masks, & PPEs Amidst Shortage

Is Koyambedu market open today?

The social media has become a hub for viral misinformation. Rumours accelerated when municipal commissioner G Prakash announced that large establishments, which include multi-storey outlets in T Nagar, will be closed to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Amid a major shutdown of schools, colleges, malls, theatres, and other public places, news about Koyambedu market getting shut has been spreading like wildfire.

Also read: PM Modi To Address Nation At 8 Pm Today Over Coronavirus, Efforts To Combat Outbreak

Also read: German Chancellor Declares Coronavirus To Be Biggest Challenge Since World War II

Is the Koyambedu market closed? Commissioner G Prakash clears the air

To clear the confusion and chaos, G Prakash broke the silence on the subject. According to a report, he explained that facilities including fruit, vegetables, fish, and meat markets are staying open. However, malls, theatres, and other big establishments will shut amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The Chennai Corporation Commissioner also added that grocery stores, supermarkets, and small trade establishments are to remain open. He talked about focussing on reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus without affecting a common man’s life.

Strict actions to be taken against fake news

Talking about the fake message that rotated on social media, G Prakash announced that strict action is to be taken against those who forward fake information. The Chennai municipal corporation has declared that trucks arriving from different states to the Koyambedu market will be disinfected. This will help in avoiding the spread of coronavirus.

Also read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Odisha Govt Approves 'pay And Use' Quarantine Facilities In 3 Hotels

Also read: Nushrat Bharucha Gets Checked For Temperature While Shopping Amid COVID-19 Scare; See Pics