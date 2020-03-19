German Chancellor declares coronavirus to be biggest challenge since World War II

German Chancellor Angela Markel on March 18, declared coronavirus to be her country’s biggest challenge since World War II. Speaking in a televised address to the citizens, she asked people to pay heed to strict isolation measures. This comes as the deadly virus has infected 12, 327 and killed 28 across Germany.

The situation is serious. Take it seriously. Not since German reunification, no, not since the Second World War, has our country faced a challenge that depends so much on our collective solidarity,' the veteran leader said in her first-ever direct television appeal to the nation.

Calling for solidarity, she went on to say that they could “succeed in their tasks” if citizens truly understand their "own tasks". According to reports, the federal and local governments in Germany have shut down schools and other places of public gathering. However, unlike other European nations like Italy and Spain, Germany has not yet made quarantine mandatory. Talking about authorities struggle to keep people at home, she said that people continue to go outside to socialize and "enjoy spring-sun."

'Difficult to give up hard-fought rights'

Merkel, who hails from Germany's communist East said that she understood how difficult it was to give up hard-fought rights like freedom of movement or travel. She explained that such decisions were never taken lightly in a democracy, adding that it could only be temporary. However, she said 'But they are necessary right now to save lives.'

Lauding the health care workers, she said that Germany has an excellent healthcare system before thanking doctors and other medical workers on the frontline in the battle. Talking about the flip side, she added that the hospitals would be overwhelmed if a lot of patients with serious symptoms were brought within a short span of time.

