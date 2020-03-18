Is Saravana Stores Open Or Closed Today Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak?

Recently, there have been cases of people in India who are affected by the coronavirus. People have been taking precautions and many shops are being closed until further notice. People have restricted themselves from travelling to some states of India. India's southern state Tamil Nadu has been facing some issues lately. One of the most famous town in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is T. Nagar. T. Nagar is also one of the happening and crowded places in Chennai. So, is Saravana Stores closed due to the coronavirus?

Is Saravana Stores open or closed?

One of the famous places in Chennai, Saravana Stores is shut down until March 31, 2020. The reason for its shutdown is because it is one of the crowded places in T. Nagar and due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government wants the people to stay safe in their houses. Saravana Stores, Kumaran Silks, Nalli Silks are some of the commercial stores in the area. T. Nagar also consists of many other places like GRT, NAC, Kalyan Jewellers, Joy Allukas and more. Not only the commercial stores are being closed but also the jewellery shops in the area are shut down.

Which shops are open in T. Nagar?

As per reports, the government has confirmed that small shops, groceries stores, milk shops, essential medical shops, and hotels will be open. Such shops will be remained open because as per reports they do not come under traditional stores. Public parks will also be closed until further notice. Chennai city has more than 500 public parks.

Saravana Stores online

Saravana has an official website where it keeps updating the customers about its product availability. The brand also has an application that you can download from the Google Play Store. Its website is https://saravanaonline.com/

Coronavirus updates

Currently, there have been a total of 198,302 cases of coronavirus in the entire world. Among them, active cases are 107,609 and recovered cases are 82,735. In India, till now 147 cases have been confirmed among which 130 are active cases,14 are recovered and there are 3 fatal cases.