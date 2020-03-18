Coronavirus: Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez Urges Fans To Stop Spreading False Rumours

The coronavirus pandemic has shaken the world and has brought the world to a standstill. All marque sporting events across the world have been suspended at the moment. The COVID-19 has put the entire world into a lockdown. Schools, colleges, malls, theatres, gyms, offices have been shut down. Cricket has been massively affected by the coronavirus pandemic as all the international as well as domestic fixtures have been called off.

PSL 2020: Mohammad Hafeez urges people to avoid spreading rumours

Recently, the PSL 2020 was also called off with immediate effect because of the significant rise in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. This decision was taken with immediate effect as the COVID-19 had started taking a toll on Pakistan. The cases saw an astonishing rise in the last one day as Pakistan failed to contain the outbreak. The situation in Pakistan is severe and there are a lot of speculations and rumours that are doing the rounds on social media regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez took to Twitter and made an appeal to the Pakistani citizens. Mohammad Hafeez urged the public to not spread rumours about coronavirus and requested everyone to follow the necessary precautions. Mohammad Hafeez wrote, "Humble request to all, please stop spreading rumours about #Corona, stop blaming others and follow the precautions and stay safe."

Mohammad Hafeez's tweet

Humble request to all plz Stop spreading Rumours about #Corona , Stop blaming others & Follow the precautions & Stay safe. #Politics🙏🏽 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 17, 2020

On Monday, Pakistan recorded their biggest single-day rise in the coronavirus pandemic as 90 new coronavirus cases took the number of COVID-19 patients in the country to an alarming 184. And with the situation getting worse with each passing moment, the PCB decided to call off the PSL 2020. The PCB announced that the remaining games of the tournament will be rescheduled and the tournament was called off.

IMAGE COURTESY: MOHAMMAD HAFEEZ INSTAGRAM