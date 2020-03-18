Is Tasmac Open Today? Company Comes Up With A New Approach Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus crisis or COVID-19 has caused major problems to the people and the economy. People have been taking precautions and are staying at home until the situation is under control. Recently in Chennai, a popular liquor shop was closed because of the deadly virus. There were a lot of questions in people's minds and among them, a lot are about Tasmac. Is Tasmac open today? Is Tasmac open or closed? Take a look at some more details about Tasmac.

Is Tasmac open today?

The answer to this question is yes. Some centres of Tasmac are open until 12 pm. However, the Tasmac shops that are open are not selling liquor because of the virus. They have been selling sanitizers in the liquor shop. The employees of Tasmac are seen wearing a mask and selling sanitisers to the people of Chennai. It is said that Tasmac might open after March 31, 2020.

Tasmac's initiative towards Coronavirus

Tasmac is helping the people of Chennai to stay healthy. According to reports, district mangers of Tasmac have distributed masks and hand sanitizers to every liquor outlet. There are approximately 5,300 liquor shops and 26,000 employes. Not only the liquor shops but also the bars of Tasmac have been selling hand sanitisers and masks. They have also been making sure that the environment around their liquor shops is clean.

Madras High Court's orders

As per reports, the Madras High Court has announced that all the Tasmac liquor shops will be closed until the coronavirus situation is controlled. Whenever the Tasmac liquor shops are open, the streets around them get crowded and therefore such an unhygienic environment is likely to trigger the outbreak of coronavirus. The higher authorities have been wanting people of Chennai to stay safe until there is a solution to the problem.

