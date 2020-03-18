Lakers Players To Get Tested After Kevin Durant, Nets Test Positive For Coronavirus

As the last team to play the Nets before the NBA suspension, Los Angeles Lakers will be tested for COVID-19 after Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for the virus on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). As first reported by the LA Times, the Lakers promptly released a statement regarding the situation. The statement assures fans about the necessary steps being taken by the Lakers to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. After being tested, each player will be self-quarantined for 14 days.

Nets coronavirus update: Lakers to test players for COVID-19

Sources: Lakers just had conference call with players and will be tested tomorrow for Coronavirus and will have 14 day self-quarantine. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) March 17, 2020

Nets coronavirus update: Lakers release statement after Nets test positive

The Lakers statement regarding the situation informs fans that they have made contact with their players and basketball operations staff who interacted with the Nets. With the NBA and UCLA doctors, the team will take the necessary steps to help curb the coronavirus outbreak. The Lakers added that safety and health is their top priority while thanking everyone for their support.

The Nets released a statement on through the NBA site, stating that four Nets players ‘have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Though the Nets statement did not mention any of the infected players, Kevin Durant spoke to The Athletic reporter Shams Charania, confirming that he has the coronavirus.

Kevin Durant coronavirus: Nets statement

The Nets statement assured everyone that the infected players are under isolation while the team’s physicians monitor them. Meanwhile, the Nets organisation is contacting anyone who has interacted with the players, which includes NBA teams they have recently played against. The organisation is also working closely with health authorities as they closely monitor the infected players. Lastly, they assured fans that the team’s and staff’s health is everyone’s top priority right now. The Nets thanked all their fans for the support and hoped everyone suffering from the virus a speedy recovery.

Nets coronavirus: When were the players tested?

Other reports suggest that only one of the four players was showing symptoms. The player felt the symptoms on Tuesday, though the team got themselves checked by a private company earlier. The results of the tests also came back on Tuesday.

Kevin Durant coronavirus: Kevin Durant asks everyone to take care after testing positive for COVID-19

"Durant is asymptomatic ... It was a clear message that the two-time Finals MVP was sending to the rest of the world: Be careful, stay quarantine.”



NBA Insider @ShamsCharania on his report that Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/ezPC7qAvux — Stadium (@Stadium) March 17, 2020

Kevin Durant coronavirus: Coronavirus in NBA

These four players will join Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons Christian Woods NBA players confirmed to have the coronavirus. Gobert testing positive almost a week ago was the reason the NBA was suspended earlier than expected. A day later, Mitchell and Wood also tested positive.

