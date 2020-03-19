Jewel Senior Hours: Jewel-Osco Introduces Shopping Hours For Elderly

With the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the government of almost all affected countries have urged citizen to self-quarantine themselves. Netizens have been asked not to leave their houses unless absolutely necessary. All public places have been asked to lockdown. However, supermarkets are kept open to help the masses with their daily needs.

But with the rush and panic, it seems to have become increasingly difficult for senior citizens to shop in supermarkets. Because of this, many stores have introduced senior shopping hours for the elderly and the latest addition to the list is Jewel.

Jewel Senior hours

Jewel-Osco is one among the many stores who have designated senior shopping hours to help the elderly get their household supplies during COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, Jewel had taken to its Twitter account to post about their senior shopping hours. According to the tweet, senior citizens will be given priority shopping every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The Mayor has also made an official statement about Jewel senior hours.

We are asking that on Tuesdays & Thursdays, between 7am and 9am, you allow our senior shoppers to have priority shopping with fewer customers in the stores. We understand that this may not work for everyone but appreciate everyone’s consideration. pic.twitter.com/QuMKjul3Kd — Jewel-Osco (@jewelosco) March 18, 2020

Is Jewel open?

Jewel-Osco is open but has issued a statement on their official website about the working Jewel hours. According to it, many of their stores will be operating for limited hours. Pharmacy hours of Jewel will also vary. For more information, everyone is asked to contact their nearest stores.

Apart from Jewel-Osco, many other stores have also introduced senior shopping hours to help the elderly. The names are Elgin Fresh Market, Target, Dollar General, Whole Food Markets and some more. For more information, one can visit their official websites or their Twitter accounts.

