Feb 29 Quotes To Inspire You On How To Celebrate The Leap Day This Year

A leap year is a calendar year that contains a bonus day added to a Gregorian calendar to keep it in sync with the astronomical year or seasonal year. It occurs every fourth year, and February 29th is marked as the leap day for that year. Since it occurs once in every four years, it is considered special and people try to do something to remember this day by. Since we are blessed with an extra 24 hours every fourth year, we should embrace it. 2020 is a leap year, and here are some inspirational leap day quotes and Feb 29 for you on how to spend this extra day. Read on to know more.

Feb 29 quotes:

"Today is an ephemeral ghost...A strange amazing day that comes only once every four years. For the rest of the time it does not 'exist.' In mundane terms, it marks a 'leap' in time, when the calendar is adjusted to make up for extra seconds accumulated over the preceding three years due to the rotation of the earth. A day of temporal tune up! But this day holds another secret — it contains one of those truly rare moments of delightful transience and light uncertainty that only exist on the razor edge of things, along a buzzing plane of quantum probability...A day of unlocked potential. Will you or won't you? Should you or shouldn't you? Use this day to do something daring, extraordinary and unlike yourself. Take a chance and shape a different pattern in your personal cloud of probability!" — Vera Nazarian

If you are in a mood to relax and chill on this day, you can use these leap day quotes:

"It's Leap Day. Real life is for March." — 30 Rock "According to great scientists, anything that happens today, didn't!" "Every leap year I like to jump. It’s a good way to get my daily exercise in every four years." — Jarod Kintz

Leap day quotes for people born on Feb 29:

Birthday quotes for people born on a leap day. Here is a special section dedicated to people who are born on a leap day as they are often told that they are not as old as the others. Read on to wish them or if you have your birthday on a leap day, here is how you can tackle the mockery.

The good thing about being born on February 29th is that when robots finally decide to annihilate mankind, your name probably won’t even show up in their database. You hold the special privilege of actually being able to choose which day to celebrate your birthday – either February 28th or March 1st – and I say let’s go with both! Since your birthday only comes around quadrennially, I’ve decided to divide your cake into four and give a quarter of it to you each year. Happy birthday. I want you to really, really savour this birthday gift, as you’re not receiving one for another four years. So if your birthday actually comes one time only in four years, that means you’re only a fourth of the age you claim to be. And this means you won’t really be able to legally drink alcohol until you’re like 60. Sorry!

Here are happy leap day images for February 29 quotes

Image source: Leapday2020 Instagram

Image Source: drimoleague_pharmacy Instagram

Image Source: onceuponachildnewportnews Instagram

Image source: mon_anglaisonline Instagram

Promo image credits: @stilclassics Unsplash