29 Feb Birthday List: Celebrities Who Have Leap Year Birthdays

People born on Feb 29 celebrate a leap year birthday. Though their real birth date arrives once in every 4 years, they often celebrate their birthday on February 28 or March 1 during normal years and on February 29 during leap years. Here are a few famous people who are on the 29 Feb Birthday list.

Janvi Chheda

When it comes to a leap year birthday, one name that quickly pops in the mind is of the CID fame, Janvi Chheda. Playing the character of Inspector Shreya, her very first episode on the show was Raaz Sar Aur Haath Ka in June 2012. Part of the famous people born on Feb 29 list, the actor is married to Nishant Gopalia since 2011. She has also been a part of other shows like Balika Vadhu, Chhoona Hai Aasmaan, Maayka and more.

Sharad S Kapoor

Another Indian who is a part of the 29 Feb Birthday list is Sharad S. Kapoor. He made his debut with Mera Pyara Bharat in 1994. Kapoor has been a part of multiple films including Josh and Lakshya. More popularly known for playing a villain, the actor has received multiple nominations for playing a negative role. Born in 1976, the actor celebrates his 44th birthday this year.

Ja Rule

One of the most famous people born on Feb 29 and the one tops the leap year birthday list is Ja Rule. he is a popular American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor who hails from Queens. From 1999 to 2005, Ja Rule had multiple hits that made the top 20 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, including Between Me and You and I'm Real. The star also received a Grammy nomination for his song, Always on Time. Part of the 29 Feb birthday list, the rapper celebrates his 44th birthday this year.

Lena Gercke

Another one on the people born on Feb 29 list is Lena Gercke. She is a German model and host, who bagged the winning title in the first season of Germany's Next Top Model. Gercke was also the host of Austria's Next Top Model. She lent her voice to a character on Smurfs: The Lost Village's German version. She is also one of the most famous people born on Feb 29 to be overwhelmed with leap day wishes.

Cullen Jones

Cullen Jones is a celebrated swimmer who is on the receiving end of the leap day wishes and is a part of the 29 Feb Birthday List. He is an Olympic gold medalist who specialises in freestyle sprint events. He is a part of the American swimming team. The star is another person who is on the list of famous people born on Feb 29.

Dinah Shore

Dinah Shore was a popular American singer and one of the famous people born on Feb 29. The actor and TV personality was one of the top vocalists of 1940. She rose to fame as a recording artist during the Big Band era. Celebrating a leap year birthday, the actor was born in 1916. She passed away in 1994 in Beverly Hills.

Dennis Farina

Another popular add on the 29 Feb birthday list, Dennis Farina was a popular film and TV actor. He was a character actor best known for playing a cop or a mobster. The popular actor was also a former Chicago police officer. Some of his famous roles include Law and Order, Midnight Run, Crime Story, and more. Another recipient of leap day wishes, the actor was born in 1944.

Mervyn Warren

Another person to be a part of the 29 Feb birthday list is Mervyn Warren. He is an American composer, record producer, lyricist, and songwriter. Warren is a 5-time Grammy winner and a 10-time Grammy nominee. With a leap year birthday, the star was born in 1964 and will receive leap day wishes for his 56th birthday this year.

