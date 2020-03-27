Menards Store Hours During COVID-19 Outbreak: When To Shop And Other Details

Menards store hours have been changed as per the latest announcement by the store owners. The home improvement store will be available for all the store customers as there were doubts earlier whether the store will close down on the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However proper measures have been put in place so that people can enjoy Menards store hours while maintaining social distancing and also spending time efficiently so that maximum people can shop.

Are there any Menards store near me?

Menards stores are available in over 350 locations around the state including Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, South Dakota, Wyoming, Kentucky, and West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, North Dakota and more. The headquarters is based in Wisconsin. One can also locate the store through the store’s official website. So people can easily find ways and addresses to locate the store across the USA.

Menards store hours and Menards Senior Hours

Menards does not have any special Menards senior hours. Citizens with vulnerable or compromised immunity conditions are urged to call first and ask the store's branch for a heads up. Menards senior hours are not designated, but it is suggested to people to avoid unnecessary visits to the store.

Here is the official announcement

Menards hours today?

Menards hours today will start at six am in the morning to 8 pm in the evening. The time is shortened from regular for cleaning and sanitizing the area where people visit. Extra care is being taken during Menards hours today to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On Sundays, Menards store hours will be between 6 am to 7 pm in the evening. People are urged to maintain social distancing norms during these open hours.

