Metro PCS Black Friday Sale: Everything About The Deals And Benefits Of The Sale

Black Friday is an informal name for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the United States. Black Friday is also the grand opportunity to get amazing deals. Metro PCS Black Friday Sale is live now and you can grab a maximum discount on all mobile phone deals. One shouldn’t miss out on any deals and make sure to avail them on time.

Metro PCS is a prepaid phone carrier that was merged with the T-mobile in the year 2012 and the later it was relaunched as metro by T-mobile. The phone offers the fastest and high-speed network coverage. Metro PCS also specializes in providing cellular phone deals on brands like Samsung, LG, iPhone, and more. It is nationwide network coverage of 4G LTE to the US.

Metro PCS Black Friday Sale 2019

Switch to Metro and get a brand new iPhone for under $150. Get a new iPhone 7 32GB for just $149.99 when you visit a nearby Metro Store. Get $250 off from the regular price of $399.99.

2Lines Unlimited+ Amazon Prime-Talk and text along with free Amazon Prime membership for just $90 per month. Also, 15GB of mobile hotspot data to use each month plus 100GB of Google One storage.

You can sign up for the Metro Plan and bring your phone to get a bonus of $50 virtual Visa prepaid card.

Switch to Metro by T-mobile to get 2 phones for free. You can select the Samsung Galaxy A20s or two LG Style 5s, they’ll both be free when you pair them with a 2-line plan from Metro.

Get exclusive discounts on Apple’s newest iPhone when you switch to Metro T-mobile. You just have to pay $599.99 for an iPhone 11 64GB in color with your preference.

When is the Metro PCS Black Friday sale?

Black Friday deal will start from November 29 whereas the deals were provided to the customers before Black Friday. The deals are offering the customers the best discount offers and one shouldn’t miss out on these amazing deals. One should also make sure that they avail of the discount offers at the given time. The deal won’t last for a longer time so be ready to grab these amazing deals.

What are the benefits of the sale?

Who doesn’t want to save money? These offers allow the customers to grab up to 50-60% discount on the products. So if you want to save money these deals are the best for you. Go ahead and grab the deals it will make your shopping experience worth buying.

