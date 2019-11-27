Walmart Black Friday 2019: 32GB IPad, Google Home & Other Best Deals And Discounts

The Walmart Black Friday sales will go live online on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. Walmart has unveiled a whole bunch of deals on various brands. The retailer on their official website already shares the 37-page circular named as Black Friday ads. There are massive discounts in every category with deals on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, Google devices, headphones, toys, and so much more. The deals will be available in outlets from on November 28, 2019, at 6 p.m local time. Check out the highlights and best deals on numerous products offered by Walmart for this Black Friday 2019:

🏚️ is where the 🎮 are. Score Black Friday prices online now on Video Games, including the Xbox All-Digital + 3 games for only $149. Get them before it's gone! — Walmart (@Walmart) November 24, 2019

Walmart's best deals

10.2-inch 2019 32GB iPad for $249

PS4 Pro bundle for $299

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) for $129

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm) for $159

AirPods 2019 with standard charging case for $129

40-inch Onn Roku TV for $98

50-inch Onn Roku 4K TV for $148

65-inch Vizio V Series 4K TV for $398

Roku Ultra with JBL headphones for $48

Roku SE for $18

JBL Flip 3 Stealth wireless speaker for $50

Lenovo Smart Clock for $39

Google Home Mini for $19

Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6-inch for $99

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 for $49

Dyson V7 Motorhead for $179

A sneak peek into Walmart's Black Friday deals

A sneak peek at our Black Friday deals? Um, YEAH! 😆😆😆 Shop them online Nov. 27 at 10pm ET and in stores Nov. 28 at 6 pm local time. Can’t wait for Black Friday? Shop early online-only deals NOW! — Walmart (@Walmart) November 14, 2019

