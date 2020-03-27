Michaels Hours: When Will Michaels Stores Be Open During The COVID-19 Outbreak?

Most stores in the United States are currently on lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. In most areas of the US, only essential stores such as groceries and pharmacies still remain open. Michaels is one of the biggest arts, craft, framing, and building retailers in the US, which is why they will remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michaels hours during the COVID-19 outbreak

Michaels has announced that they will not be shutting down during the Coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, Michael stores will remain open during their regular working hours, 9 AM to 7 PM. In a statement to a news portal, a spokesperson for Michaels said that they have closed many stores throughout the country to comply with county and municipal government orders. However, several stores will still remain open and will be sanitized heavily.

The spokesperson further told the portal that social distancing will be prioritized to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in their stores. Moreover, the spokesperson stated that all Michaels stores will introduce curbside pickups for their customers, considering the fact that not many people will want to come inside due to the ongoing pandemic. Michaels will also shut down all public store activities, such as builders' fests and kid zones.

A few days ago, a memo sent by Michaels' executives was leaked online. According to the memo, the higher-ups at Michaels requested their employees to continue working. Michaels' CEO deemed the company an essential business, as it was required for the functioning of other small private businesses such as farms.

While most Michaels stores will remain open, some stores in certain cities and states will be shut down in accordance with county and state laws. Michaels stores will remain closed in the cities of Fort Worth and Miami. Michaels Stores will also be closed in the states of California, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Mexico.

