Harris Teeter Store Hours And Senior Hours During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Harris Teeter store recently made headlines when an employee of the store was tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). One of the employees of the store stated that the person who was tested positive was already under a physician's care. The store has also been cleaning and following strict guidelines due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The store has also changed its working hours due to the deadly crisis. For people who are searching for Harris Teeter store near me or Harris Teeter senior hours, take a look at Harris Teeter store hours.

Harris Teeter store hours

If you are searching for Harris Teeter hours today, you will find all the information about it here. The store is only open for two hours every day from Monday to Thursday. Harris Teeter store hours are from 6 am to 8 am. The store has also provided special timings for senior citizens. Harris Teeter senior hours are from 6 am to 7 am that is one hour prior to the actual time. The days for the same are from Monday to Thursday.

Senior shopping hours: Every Monday & Thursday from 6am – 7am for shoppers aged 60 and over.

ExpressLane Online Shopping pick-up times reserved for seniors: 9am - 2pm every Thursday. No fee & $5 delivery option for seniors. Find the latest updates here: https://t.co/FxCi0f16Yp pic.twitter.com/0i8v1uCCVA — Harris Teeter (@HarrisTeeter) March 20, 2020

Harris Teeter ExpressLane Online - What is it?

ExpressLane is Harris Teeter's delivery service. The ExpressLane online shopping pick-up timings are from 9 am to 2 pm. For ordering the groceries or required essentials online, you will have to log in to your ExpresLane account if you already have an account, but if not then you will have to sign up and create a new ExpressLane account. You have to fill your required details, after which from 9 am to 2 pm you can order anything online that will be delivered to your doorstep the same day. There are required slots that you can choose from. If the slots for the current days are full, you might get the groceries the next day.

