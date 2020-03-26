Newberg Liquor Store Hours And Senior Hours During COVID-19 Pandemic

With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, stores across the United States are shutting down to prevent the spread of the virus. However, most supermarkets and some private shops are still open to provide food and basic products to citizens. A few Liquor stores are also open across the US, however, most of them have much shorter working hours. In Newberg, Oregon, liquor stores will remain open with reduced working hours and will also have special senior hours.

Newberg Liquor store hours and senior hours

Also Read | Ogden liquor store hours for seniors amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, liquor stores in Newberg will have much shorter working hours. Most liquor stores that are still open in Newberg will only work from 11 AM to 7 PM. The stores will also have special senior hours before the official opening time. These special hours are meant for senior citizens and at-risk individuals, who can go to the store and buy liquor without having to worry about a crowd and the spread of Coronavirus.

Also Read | Netizens ask Rishi Kapoor if he's stocked up on liquor, actor lashes out at trolls

The senior hours are meant for people about the age of 65. Most liquor stores will have the senior hours right before the stores' official opening time. Some stores will have senior hours from 8 AM to 11 AM, Monday to Friday, while other stores only have a single special hour for senior citizens, from 10 AM to 11 AM. During the senior hours, only elderly customers will be allowed inside the shop. This special hour is meant to provide a safe environment for senior citizens, who are at high risk from COVID-19.

Also Read | Maryland Line liquor store hours and senior hours during the Coronavirus pandemic

However, keep in mind that not all stores are following the same working hours. Moreover, several stores will remain closed to prevent the spread of the virus. So, if you want to buy liquor, you will have to find out the specific working hours of the store near you.

Also Read | Utah State liquor store hours during COVID-19 outbreak: Know when to shop & other details