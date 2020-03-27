Joann's Fabrics Hours: Is Joann's Fabrics Open Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak?

Joannes Fabrics, doing business as Jo-Ann Stores, is an American retailer of crafts and fabrics. The headquarters of the company are located in the former General Motors Terex plant. Due to coronavirus pandemic, the company has changed its working hours. For those wondering if there is Joannes Fabrics near me or is Joannes open today, take a look at Joannes Fabrics hours.

Joannes Fabrics hours

If you have been lately browsing through the internet for Joannes Fabrics hours today, you can find all the information here. Joannes Fabric hours are from 9 am to 7 pm. Since the cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) are increasing day by day, the company has been crafting masks for people. It also mentioned the advantages of the mask that can be used to fight against the deadly virus. As per reports, quite many people have taken initiative and gone to the store to purchase the masks. Joannes Fabrics also has senior hours for senior citizens. As per reports, senior citizen people are the highest sufferers due to the current situation; therefore, the company has taken an initiative to keep senior hours for them. Joannes Fabrics senior hours are from 8 am to 7 pm, that is one hour before the normal store timings.

They are also active on social media and they are also answering customers' queries on Twitter. The company also recently donated fabric for more than 1.5 million masks. It is said that the workers of the company have also been taking precautions for the Coronavirus. They have been wearing masks and making sure that the customers' hands are sanitized before entering the store.

Hi! Our open stores should be providing free face mask kits while supplies last. Please reach out to your local store for confirmation. -Rachel — JOANN Fabric & Craft (@JoAnn_Stores) March 26, 2020

