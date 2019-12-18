Realme Buds Air Vs Apple AirPods 2: A Comparison Between Their Specs And Cost

Realme has now come out with its own air pod, called Realme Buds Air. The air pods are already available for sale online and are based on the original design of Apple AirPods 2. However, unlike Apple's original product, Realme's air pods are far cheaper and are hence far more affordable. But does Realme's air pod match up to Apple's original product? Here is a comparison between the cost, and the specs of Realme Buds Air and Apple Airpods 2.

Realme Buds Air vs Apple Airpods 2

Specs and cost of Realme Bud Air

Weight: 4.3g per earbud

4.3g per earbud Size: 45x22x54mm

45x22x54mm Battery Capacity: 43mAh (per earbud)

43mAh (per earbud) Charing Time: 1.5 hours

1.5 hours Standby Time: 17 hours

17 hours Music Time: 4 hours

4 hours Sound Quality: AAC/SBC

AAC/SBC Wearing detection: No

No Wireless charging: Yes

Yes Price: ₹3999

Specs and cost of Apple AirPods 2

Weight: 4g per earbud

4g per earbud Size: 44.3x21.3x53.5mm

44.3x21.3x53.5mm Battery Capacity: 93mAh (per earbud)

93mAh (per earbud) Charing Time: 1.5 hours

1.5 hours Standby Time: 24 hours

24 hours Music Time: 5 hours

5 hours Sound Quality: AAC/SBC

AAC/SBC Wearing detection: Yes

Yes Wireless charging: Yes

Yes Price: ₹14490

Quite evidently, Apple AirPods 2 have a slight advantage over Realme Buds Air. Not only is the Apple AirPods 2 smaller and lighter than Realme Buds Air, but it also works for longer durations and has much better battery life. While the two air pods are mostly in the same league when it comes to music quality, Apple once again has a slight advantage due to simple quality of life feature, which is its wearing detection that is completely absent in Realme Buds Air.

However, Apple AirPods 2 has a significant disadvantage, that being its high cost. The price of Apple's product is ₹14490, while Realme's version is only for ₹3,999. That means that there is a difference of ₹10,491 between Apple and Realme's products. This gives Realme Buds Air a massive advantage over Apple AirPods 2, as more conservative customers will prefer the cheaper product. Though with Apple's massive loyal user base, it is unlikely that the sales of Apple AirPods 2 will be harmed in any way.

