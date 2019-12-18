The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Realme Buds Air Vs Apple AirPods 2: A Comparison Between Their Specs And Cost

Shopping

Realme Buds Air vs Apple AirPods: A look into the differences between the two air pod models. Other than cost, what other factors do these products differ at?

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
realme buds air vs apple airpods

Realme has now come out with its own air pod, called Realme Buds Air. The air pods are already available for sale online and are based on the original design of Apple AirPods 2. However, unlike Apple's original product, Realme's air pods are far cheaper and are hence far more affordable. But does Realme's air pod match up to Apple's original product? Here is a comparison between the cost, and the specs of Realme Buds Air and Apple Airpods 2. 

Realme Buds Air vs Apple Airpods 2

Read | Apple iPhone 2021 will reportedly have no charging port, iPhone 2020 to have four models 

Specs and cost of Realme Bud Air

  • Weight: 4.3g per earbud
  • Size: 45x22x54mm
  • Battery Capacity: 43mAh (per earbud)
  • Charing Time: 1.5 hours
  • Standby Time: 17 hours
  • Music Time: 4 hours
  • Sound Quality: AAC/SBC
  • Wearing detection: No
  • Wireless charging: Yes
  • Price: ₹3999

Specs and cost of Apple AirPods 2

  • Weight: 4g per earbud
  • Size: 44.3x21.3x53.5mm
  • Battery Capacity: 93mAh (per earbud)
  • Charing Time: 1.5 hours
  • Standby Time: 24 hours
  • Music Time: 5 hours
  • Sound Quality: AAC/SBC
  • Wearing detection: Yes
  • Wireless charging: Yes
  • Price: ₹14490

Read | Apple will let you add wheels to its new Mac Pro for around Rs 28,500 

Quite evidently, Apple AirPods 2 have a slight advantage over Realme Buds Air. Not only is the Apple AirPods 2 smaller and lighter than Realme Buds Air, but it also works for longer durations and has much better battery life. While the two air pods are mostly in the same league when it comes to music quality, Apple once again has a slight advantage due to simple quality of life feature, which is its wearing detection that is completely absent in Realme Buds Air.

However, Apple AirPods 2 has a significant disadvantage, that being its high cost. The price of Apple's product is ₹14490, while Realme's version is only for ₹3,999. That means that there is a difference of ₹10,491 between Apple and Realme's products. This gives Realme Buds Air a massive advantage over Apple AirPods 2, as more conservative customers will prefer the cheaper product. Though with Apple's massive loyal user base, it is unlikely that the sales of Apple AirPods 2 will be harmed in any way. 

Read | Realme X2 review: All charged up and ready to game on 

Read | Realme X2 to get Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India in March 2020 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES