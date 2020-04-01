Rogers Liquor Hours & Special Senior Hours During Coronavrius Outbreak

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, most shops in the US have been shut down. However, certain supermarkets and pharmacies will still remain open to provide the public with basic necessities and medicine. Moreover, in many locations, liquor stores will also remain open and will continue to sell alcohol.

Rogers Wilco Liquor stores will also be open for business during the Coronavirus pandemic. However, working hours for the stores will be shortened to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Rogers liquor hours and senior hours during COVID-19 pandemic

Work hours for Roger Liquor stores will be shortened due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Monday to Saturday, all Rogers stores will be open from 9 AM to 7:45 PM.

However, on Sunday, the shops will only be open from 11 AM to 7:45 PM. These shortened working hours will allow employees to clean the store and sanitize the premises to safeguard it against Coronavirus. Moreover, pickup and delivery services will also be functional during the pandemic.

Moreover, Rogers liquor stores will also have a special senior hour like most other liquor stores. During this special hour, only senior citizens and at-risk individuals, like police officers, healthcare professionals and first responders, will be allowed inside the stores. This special hour is meant to safeguard the elderly and at-risk shoppers, who are most venerable to the COVID-19 virus. The senior hour begins at 8 AM and ends at 9 AM on weekdays.

Senior citizens above the age of 60 and at-risk workers will have to show their ID cards to gain entry into the store during the senior hours. All other shoppers will only be allowed inside after 9 AM. Moreover, Roger Wilco stores will have a smaller selection of drinks during the pandemic and will use the extra time to restock their supply.

