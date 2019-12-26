Shopping In Goa: Things To Buy While Exploring The Tourist Paradise

Goa is known for its pristine beaches and heritage sites. This small state is recognised globally as a tourist destination has given birth to many artist and craftsmen. Shopping in Goa has taken a huge turn since the introduction of local markets even in the remotest areas in popular destinations. Here are some of the best things to buy in Goa:

Things to buy in Goa

Sea Shells Galore

If you visit Goa, you will find the majority of the hotels to welcome you with a garland of beautiful seashells. If you want to get one of these, then you should buy home decor items made of seashells like lampshades and curtain strings. You can also get some quirky and unique pieces of jewellery and accessories for yourself. You will get these seashell items for a genuine price in Goa.

Feni

Feni is considered to be one of the most popular liquors that are prepared from coconut and cashews. If you are planning to visit Goa, then this is definitely one of the best things to buy in Goa. Enormously intoxicating with longer shelf lives, Feni is used in the preparation of many cocktails. You can easily get these bottles from shopping offering cashews and dry fruits. You can explore any Goa shop and ask for one of these bottles.

Azulejos Tiles

This is definitely one of the best things to buy in Goa and it would be one of the best reminders of your Goa trip. The local people living in Goa usually use these tiles outside their houses and sidewalks. The tiles will give you a powerful message in one glance. You should definitely get this notable thing for your shopping in Goa plan. The tiles feature the story of Goa like the special Kunbi Dance, carefree masses and not to mention the beautiful landscape of Goa. If you are planning to buy one, then get a mug, plate or custom made nameplate out of the tile.

Wooden carvings

Furniture undoubtedly makes for one of the best home decor items that adds beauty to your living space. You can select antique pieces from furniture sets with incredible brass works and intricately carved wooden. You can get these various beach markets or even vendors seeling across the roadside. The array of remarkable wooden furniture will add to your lifetime memory of your trip to Goa.

