Tractor Supply Hours And Senior Hours During Coronavirus Outbreak

Tractor Supply Company is an American retail chain of stores. The company also changed its store timings recently due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. It also has separate senior hours for senior citizens. So, for people who are wondering is Tractor Supply open or searching for Tractor Supply near me, the company will be open during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Tractor Supply is committed to staying open and providing customers the everyday products they rely on, including animal feed, pet food, livestock and pet medicines, agricultural supplies, hardware and maintenance supplies, ... pic.twitter.com/yRx8mLSqiB — Tractor Supply (@TractorSupply) March 20, 2020

Tractor Supply Hours Today

The company announced its new store timings on March 20, 2020, and the process was followed from March 22, 2020. The store timings from Monday to Saturday will be from 8 am to 6 pm. The timings for Sunday might vary from 9 am to 6 pm. These are Tractor Supply hours during the coronavirus outbreak. Tractor Supply senior hours will be one hour prior to the normal timings, which is from 7 am to 8 am. The store also has a buy online pick up in-store option where the customer can order online and their goods will be kept aside for 2 days. Within those two days, the consumer can go to the store to collect their order that they had ordered online.

...Beginning Sunday, March 22nd, stores will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday until further notice. (Sunday hours vary by store – check online for your store's hours). https://t.co/PlfKfHFEnN — Tractor Supply (@TractorSupply) March 20, 2020

Coronavirus cases in the United States of America

There have been 142,402 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the United States of America. Out of 163,479, there are 154,729 active cases, 5,604 recovered cases and 3,146 fatal cases. The most affected place in the United States of America is New York City that has over 66,497 cases.

