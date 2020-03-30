Trader Joes Hours And Senior Hours Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

American company Trader Joes is facing a lot of problems due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Recently, one of their employees was affected by the deadly virus, because of which some of the stores in the United States of America have been closed temporarily. The founder of the company, Joe Coulombe, also confirmed that the NYC store and the Denver store will be closed for cleaning purposes and that the employees will still get their remuneration. Furthermore, he also said that the grocery store will open after a few days. So, if you are wondering what are Trader Joes hours today or searching for Trader Joes near me, take a look at the Trader Joes hours during this Coronavirus crisis.

Trader Joes hours

Trader Joes hours are from 9 am to 7 pm, from Monday to Sunday. Trader Joes also confirmed its senior hours that will be one hour prior to their normal timings. Trader Joes senior hours are from 8 am to 9 am in the morning for senior customers over the age of 60 and for those customers who may need additional assistance while shopping. Trader Joes is also working hard to get each store open as soon as possible and to continue to have a good supply of products available in each store. Each store is getting cleaned and sanitized properly to make sure the necessary precautions are taken against Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Denver Trader Joe’s employee tests positive for coronavirus; store closed for cleaning https://t.co/ZWqPBPmqPM — The Denver Post (@denverpost) March 29, 2020

Coronavirus cases in the United States of America

There have been 142,402 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the United States of America. Out of 142,402, there are 135,138 active cases, 4,767 recovered cases and 2,497 fatal cases. The most affected place in the United States of America is New York City that has over 59,513 cases.

