Samsung Galaxy A71 Leaks Point To Amazing Features And Specifications, Read More

Samsung has announced its new mid-range phone Galaxy A71. After the success of the previous model Galaxy A51. The upcoming phone has a completely new design on the front side. The rumours give us an idea of what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy A71. The display will be a punch-hole Infinity-O display which will make the second device to do so after Samsung Galaxy Note 10. As per reports, the upcoming phone will be priced at ₹32,990 which is not yet confirmed.

Leaked specifications

The leaked picture shows that the camera will have four cameras on the backside and one camera on the front. The phone is said to launch on January 30, 2020. As per reports, the phone might come with Samsung Exynos 7 Octa or Exynos 9 processor. It will have a 4100 mAh battery. The cameras will be 48MP + 12MP + 12MP. But there are no confirmations as such. The phone will support Type C port for charging and a headphone jack. Samsung Galaxy A71 is expected to be a 5G phone as the previous version was a 4G one.

After the A70 which was recently launched the upcoming phone has created a buzz in the audience. Samsung Galaxy A70 is powered by Snapdragon 675 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Overall, the phone is very solid to hold in hand and is quite sleek at that. However, the glossy back panel takes the limelight here as it makes the phone stand out in the crowd. Users are expecting the same with the upgraded model next year. The Galaxy A70 did not have a night mode while clicking pictures. So the Galaxy A71 is expected to have a good camera.

