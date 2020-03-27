Wegmans Store Hours And Wegmans Senior Hours Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak

Wegmans is a privately owned American chain of supermarkets. The company has stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia and North Carolina, with planned expansions into Delaware. The timings of these stores are now changed because of Coronavirus pandemic.

The deadly Coronavirus has claimed many lives until now all over the world. People have been wondering about Wegmans store hours and whether the stores around them will be open during the Coronavirus crisis. For the readers who are wondering about Wegmans store hours, here are the details about Wegmans store hours.

Wegmans store hours

Wegmans has recently announced on their website the changes that they are making in Wegmans store hours amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Wegmans stated that their Brooklyn and New Jersey stores are open 7 am – 8 pm and all the other stores in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, and North Carolina stores are open from 7 am – 10 pm. They also have made some changes in some of their services. They have temporarily closed following services.

Self-serve areas in Coffee, Prepared Foods, Bakery and Bulk Foods

Market café seating areas

All in-store Pubs

Select Burger Bars

Amore

Next Door

Wegmans Senior hours

Wegmans stated that certain retailers are offering dedicated senior shopping hours. However, they made it clear that there are no dedicated Wegmans senior hours. Talking about that, the website stated that they do not see this as solely an elderly issue and other population also need support. Supporting their decision, the website stated that they do not believe in putting an entire population of highly susceptible people together in one location at one time. They also said that the stores are being continuously cleaned and sanitized. The website made it clear that they will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly.