Shukla Ashtami, a revered day in Hinduism dedicated to Goddess Durga, is observed with great fervor during the Vaisakha month of the Hindu calendar. This year, the auspicious day falls on May 15, a time when devotees engage in various rituals to seek blessings for overcoming life's hurdles and achieving success.

Shukla Ashtami: All you need to know

Fasting on Shukla Ashtami, also known as Durga Ashtami, is a sacred practice that believers undertake to honour the goddess. The sacred timings for this year's observance begin at 4:19 AM on May 15 and conclude at 6:23 AM the following day. During this period, adherents perform special ceremonies to gain favor with the deity.

For those aiming to enhance their professional lives, participating in the early morning rituals during Brahma Muhurat is recommended. Begin your day with a ritual bath during this auspicious period before dawn, followed by a visit to the temple. Lighting a diya with desi ghee and performing the aarti for Goddess Durga are considered powerful acts that can invoke divine support for business growth and personal endeavours.

Image credit: Unsplash

The practice of fasting is observed strictly by devotees from sunrise till the next morning, culminating in a feast that often includes traditional sweets and vegetarian dishes. The fast not only signifies devotion to the goddess but is also a time for self-reflection and spiritual renewal.

Community gatherings at temples, where devotees come together to sing hymns and share food, highlight the communal aspect of Shukla Ashtami. These rituals not only strengthen individual faith but also reinforce bonds within the community, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose.

As May 15 approaches, devotees across the country are preparing to observe Shukla Ashtami with solemnity and joy, hoping to secure Goddess Durga’s blessings for prosperity and peace in their lives.