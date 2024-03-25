×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 09:47 IST

Summer Accessories That Will Add An X-factor To Your Wardrobe

From effortlessly cool summer styles to glamorous looks, here are some must-have accessories to elevate your summer glam and add that X factor to your wardrobe.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Summer accessories
Summer accessories | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
As the temperatures rise and the days grow longer, it's time to refresh your wardrobe with stylish accessories that add a touch of flair and personality to your summer ensembles. From effortlessly cool summer styles to glamorous looks, here are some must-have accessories to elevate your summer glam and add that X factor to your wardrobe.

Oversized sunglasses

Make a statement with a pair of oversized sunglasses that will instantly make you look glamourous and sophisticated. Choose frames in bold colours or funky patterns to add a pop of personality to your summer look. Oversized sunglasses not only provide protection from the sun but also instantly elevate any outfit.

Oversized sunglasses | Image: Unsplash

Straw hat

Stay cool and stylish under the summer sun with a classic straw hat. Whether you go for a wide-brimmed floppy hat or a chic fedora, straw hats add a touch of effortless elegance to any ensemble. Pair your straw hat with a flowy sundress or a casual denim shorts and tank top combo for a laid-back yet polished summer look.

Statement earrings

Make a statement with bold and eye-catching earrings that demand attention. Oversized hoops, tassel earrings, or geometric studs in vibrant colours or metallic finishes add a touch of drama to your summer outfits. Statement earrings instantly elevate even the simplest of looks and are perfect for adding a pop of color and personality to your ensemble.

Straw tote bag

Carry your summer essentials in style with a chic straw tote bag. These lightweight and versatile bags are perfect for beach days, picnics, or shopping excursions. Opt for a classic woven design or choose a tote adorned with pom-poms, tassels, or colourful embroidery for a playful and on-trend twist.

Straw tote bag | Image: Unsplash

Layered necklaces

Add bohemian charm to your summer wardrobe with layered necklaces that create a chic and effortless look. Mix and match delicate chains, charms, and pendants in varying lengths and styles for a personalised and eclectic vibe. Layered necklaces are perfect for adding a touch of whimsy and intrigue to your summer outfits.

Slide sandals

Slip into style and comfort with a pair of chic slide sandals that are perfect for summer adventures. Whether you opt for classic leather slides, trendy espadrille slides, or embellished slides adorned with jewels or studs, slide sandals are a versatile and effortless choice for everyday wear.

Slide sandals | Image: Unsplash

Printed scarf

Add a pop of colour and pattern to your summer outfits with a lightweight printed scarf. Tie it around your neck, wear it as a headband, or style it as a belt to add a playful and colourful touch to your look. Printed scarves are perfect for adding a dose of personality and flair to even the simplest of outfits.

Published March 25th, 2024 at 09:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

