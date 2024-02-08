Advertisement

Self-care routines have become all the rage, especially with the boom of wellness influencers, aesthetically showcasing their elaborate bath-time and wellness routines. A product that has taken the spotlight in this regard, are bath bombs. While bath bombs can seem like a harmless fun way to spruce up your daily unwind routine, overdoing it, can have a dire effect.

Irritation to hormonal disruption: Why you should not overdo bath bombs



Bath bombs add an instant pop of colour to what can otherwise become a monotonous daily routine. The pop and the fizz makes for an interesting little show in privacy of your very own bathroom. As enamouring as the process of popping a bath bomb into warm water may be, there are a host of issues you may have to contend with if you constantly expose yourself to its use.

First and foremost, the abundance of artificial dyes in bath bombs make them sure shot allergens, leading to hives, rashes and even aggravated cases of eczema if you already suffer from the same. Not just this, the heedy cocktail of chemical ingredients which make bath bombs so enticing an experience in the first place, can also result in chemical burns if your skin is sensitive enough. Additionally, this irritation is not just restricted to the skin but can also lead to vaginal irritation and infections, upending pH levels, extreme cases of which can also cause hormone disruption.

What to use instead?



Unless you have extremely sensitive skin or are exceedingly sensitive to allergies, there is no reason why you should not indulge in bath bombs every once in a while. However, there are several other alternatives which can make for an equally gratifying self-care routine which are much less abrasive to the skin.

Epsom salt baths, oatmeal baths and milk baths have emerged as popular choices in taking ahead your quest for curating the perfect aesthetic wellness routine.

