English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 01:24 IST

The dangers of overdoing bath bombs: Why you should avoid overindulging in a colour-soaked bath-time

While bath bombs can be an colourful bath prop adding swirls of colour and appreciable aroma to your unwind-routine, overdoing it is not advisable.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
bath bombs
bath bombs | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Self-care routines have become all the rage, especially with the boom of wellness influencers, aesthetically showcasing their elaborate bath-time and wellness routines. A product that has taken the spotlight in this regard, are bath bombs. While bath bombs can seem like a harmless fun way to spruce up your daily unwind routine, overdoing it, can have a dire effect.

Advertisement

Irritation to hormonal disruption: Why you should not overdo bath bombs


Bath bombs add an instant pop of colour to what can otherwise become a monotonous daily routine. The pop and the fizz makes for an interesting little show in privacy of your very own bathroom. As enamouring as the process of popping a bath bomb into warm water may be, there are a host of issues you may have to contend with if you constantly expose yourself to its use.

Advertisement


First and foremost, the abundance of artificial dyes in bath bombs make them sure shot allergens, leading to hives, rashes and even aggravated cases of eczema if you already suffer from the same. Not just this, the heedy cocktail of chemical ingredients which make bath bombs so enticing an experience in the first place, can also result in chemical burns if your skin is sensitive enough. Additionally, this irritation is not just restricted to the skin but can also lead to vaginal irritation and infections, upending pH levels, extreme cases of which can also cause hormone disruption.

Advertisement

What to use instead?


Unless you have extremely sensitive skin or are exceedingly sensitive to allergies, there is no reason why you should not indulge in bath bombs every once in a while. However, there are several other alternatives which can make for an equally gratifying self-care routine which are much less abrasive to the skin.

Advertisement

Epsom salt baths, oatmeal baths and milk baths have emerged as popular choices in taking ahead your quest for curating the perfect aesthetic wellness routine.
 

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 23:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement