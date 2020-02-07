Places To Visit In Rome And The Landmarks You Must Visit When In City

The capital of Italy is the beautiful city of Rome. This city is one of the most romantic cities in the world with a mix of haunting ruins, awe-inspiring art and vibrant street life. Take a look at the places you must need to visit if you are in the city.

Colosseum

This is a 2000-year-old world-famous amphitheatre situated in the heart of Rome. The great gladiator arena is one of the most intriguing sights to behold here. The Colosseum also is known as the Flavian Amphitheatre was inaugurated in 80 AD and has a staggering 50000 tier seats. It was originally clad in travertine and covered by a huge canvas awning. Here, Gladiators would fight wild animals or each other.

Vatican Museums

The Vatican Museums, which is one of the world’s most important museums holding a great art collection was founded by Pope Julius II in the early 16th century. The exhibits are displayed along the vast 7 km long halls and corridors. The collection ranges from Egyptian mummies and Etruscan bronzes to busts of ancient figures, and some modern paintings. The highlights of this remain to be the spectacular collection of classical statuary in the Museo Pio-Clementino, a suite of rooms frescoed by Raphael and the bewitching Michelangelo-painted Sistine Chapel.

Pantheon

The Pantheon is the best-preserved ancient monument of Rome among all the others and one of the most influential buildings there is. The 2000-year-old temple which is now a church was built by Hadrian a temple. This monument has stood around since 125 AD but is still unique and stunning. The feeling of walking through its vast bronze doors and looking up at the largest unreinforced concrete dome is an unmissable experience.

