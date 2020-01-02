4 Best Picnic Spots Near Mumbai For An Exciting 2020 Summer

If you are looking for a quick weekend getaway from Mumbai, then look no further. The diverse land of Maharashtra will offer you a plethora of opportunities for everyone. Whether you are a tourist or a professional looking for solemn pleasure, there are various hill stations and picnic spots near Mumbai for a weekend getaway. If you are still planning to tour this charming city, then here is a list of picnic spots near Mumbai and know what all awaits you.

Bassein Beach

Travel Time: 1 Hour 30 Mins approximately

This beach is one amongst the many amazing weekend getaways around Mumbai. The pristine beaches, the soft sand lapping your feet and the breathtaking views will make for a perfect short trip and will help you refresh your soul. The breathtaking views of the turquoise blue waters, lush greenery, and mouth-watering Portuguese cuisines can make your weekend getaway around Mumbai even more interesting.

Alibaug

Travel Time: 2 Hours approximately

The historical sites and the delicious seafood in Alibaug is something that can complete your small trip to the hill station. Perfect for a short escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, Alibaug is one of the best spots near Mumbai that will help you rejuvenate your soul. Take a tour and educate yourself about the forts and stroll around the beaches of Alibaug.

Malshej Ghat

Travel Time: 3 Hours 30 Mins approximately

Malshej Ghat has pleasant weather, some surreal views and lovely accommodations where you can hike and take some beautiful memories with you. Whether you are an adventure seeker or want to experience solemn pleasure, you will get to experience all of it at Malshej Ghat. Make sure you don't miss out on one of the most charming and best picnic spots near Mumbai. Also, stroll around the Harishchandragad park, which is home to beautiful flora and fauna.

Lavasa

Travel Time: 3 hours and 30 minutes approximately

Lavasa is one of the ideal picnic spots near Mumbai with loved ones and family. The place has beautiful weather and not to mention the scenic and surreal views Lavasa offers. You can look at contemporary architecture or take an adventure overnight camp. You can also try and explore water sports or go camping and relish on the amazing food offered by the eating joints.

