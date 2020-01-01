4 Most Exciting Things To Do In Thailand That Will Make Your Trip Memorable

If Thailand is your next destination, then you must be looking for things to do or places to explore in this beautiful Asian country. There are so many interesting things to do in Thailand, like gawking architecture, eating delicious food, experiencing nightlife or just enjoying a beachside vacation. Here is a list of things to do in Thailand that you must check out:

Things to do in Thailand

Take a glimpse at the floating markets

Shopping at one of these floating markets is just something you can not miss for your visit to Thailand. If you want to get an insight into the local culture, then head to these markets in Bangkok. These markets are traditionally set up and they will offer you a peek-a-boo into the local culture of Thailand. The market is so incredible that you just can't leave empty-handed.

Get treated with love at a spa

This should undoubtedly one of the best things to do in Thailand. The quaint ambiance and well-trained Thai staff will help you relax. The spa will help you feel rejuvenated and give time for yourself to revive your soul. A trip to Thailand is incomplete without getting a Thai massage. So get ready for some therapeutic romance.

Shop till you drop at the Chatuchak Weekend Market

Considered to be one of the largest markets in the world, this market accumulates almost everything. You can shop for apparels, vintage items, jewellery, etc. You may require a full day to explore this market in Bangkok, Thailand. If you want to shop with less hassle and comfortably, then it is advised that you visit around 9 am. You may need some bargaining skills to shop at the market.

Take a Culture Trip

If you want to dig deeper into the traditions and culture of Thailand, then you should take a tour of the Thai Village Cultural Show. The show is held in the Rose Garden, Bangkok. There are various shows like Thai boxing match, fingernail dance, and Thai wedding and these all reflect the traditional culture of Thailand. This is the best shortcut to get an insight into the culture of Thailand in just a couple of hours.

