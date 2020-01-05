Things To Do In Kolkata: Casual Dining Restaurants Perfect For Family Lunch In Park Street

Park Street, a major access route in Kolkata, is one of the most prominent attractions in the city of Kolkata. The place is officially known as Mother Teresa Sarani and is always bustling with activities. Park Street is also a major hangout spot for both the locals and tourists visiting Kolkata. It has many popular pubs and restaurants that are a must-visit for everyone in the area. Today, we take a look at some of the best casual dining restaurants that are perfect for family lunch plans:

Zen

Zen is the perfect restaurant for those who are very specific about the superior quality of food and service. The place offers an elegant and stylish ambience which makes your dining fun and memorable. Their Pan-Asian menu is one of the finest and their Premium menu is in line with people of varied tastes and preferences. The restaurant is located inside The Park Hotel.

Oasis

This is one of the most popular restaurants in Park Street which is varied in its offerings. The restaurant offers a wide variety of Indian and Continental dishes from their economical menu and has a beautiful ambience to go with it. Oasis is situated near the Chowringhee junction.

Mamagoto

This place is renowned for its specific Pan-Asian fusion. The place is perfect for those that seek different flavours of Asian cuisines along with a beautiful ambience. The outlet looks to make your experience experiential and social as they serve affordable Pan-Asian fusion cuisine that goes perfectly with their quirky decor.

Mocambo

This casual dining restaurant in Park Street serves North Indian, Continental, and Mughlai cuisines. The place has a decent ambience and is ideal for those looking to spend some quality time with their family. The place gives you a very relaxed vibe that is sure to bring a smile to your face.

The Bridge

The Bridge is one of the best places for family dinner. The place is best if you are very specific about the superior quality of food, drinks, and service. It also offers a very contemporary and elegant ambience which makes sure you have a memorable experience. The kind and courteous staff also add to the overall dining experience here.

