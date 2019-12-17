Janhvi Kapoor Explores Her Traditional Side While Vacationing In Varanasi; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor is currently having the time of her life as she is on vacation in Varanasi. The actor is posting beautiful pictures of herself from the streets of Varanasi. Her recent Instagram posts show how she is enjoying her time in this holy city.

Here are the posts by Janhvi:

Janhvi looks beautiful in her Indian outfit. She can be seen wearing a light green and white salwar suit with a dupatta on her head. Janhvi tagged her friend and director Sharan Sharma for the picture. She can be seen cracking up in the next picture. She gave the joke credits to her friend Tanisha Santoshi.

Janhvi next posted these four stunning pictures of the city and herself. The first picture is of the river Ganga's shore with illuminated buildings. The next shows Janhvi staring at a distance. Another picture is of Janhvi with her friends Sharan and Tanisha. The fourth picture is a beautiful shot of Janhvi herself as she looks at the camera.

Director Sharan Sharma also posted pictures of himself with Janhvi from Varanasi. The three look happy vacationing in the city. Sharan joking called their vacation a 'School Trip' in the caption.

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in the movie Gunjan Saxena. The movie is directed by Sharan Sharma. The movie will release on March 13, 2020.

