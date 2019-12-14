Varanasi Bride And Groom Exchange Onion Garlands At Wedding, Video Goes Viral

The country has seen soaring onion prices in the last several months where the rates of the important Indian household commodity have gone up to Rs 120 per kg. In a strange incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a couple used onion garlands as part of the Indian wedding ritual of 'Jaimala'. The pair opted for garlands made up of onions and garlic rather than the traditional garland.

A strange incident

The video from the wedding is going viral on social media where guests can also be seen gifting onion baskets to the newlywed couple. The bride and the groom apparently wanted to make a symbolic statement against the rising onion prices in the country. And this is not the only incident where onions were treated as valuable as gold. Recently, in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu as well, newlyweds received onions as their wedding gifts.

Kamal Patel of the Samajwadi Party said, "Prices of onions are touching the sky from last one month so now people have started considering onion as precious as gold. At this wedding, the bride and groom used the garland of onions and garlic. The prices of onion have risen to Rs 120 per kg."

Another Samajwadi Party leader Satya Prakash said the new couple wanted to oppose the high prices of onions and so decided on this unusual method. "The bride and groom have tried to convey a message by opposing the skyrocketing prices of onions and other food commodities. Samajwadi Party has carried out several protests against such issues. This is a historic event for the couple," he added.

In another incident, a truckload of onions was stolen on its way to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra's Nashik city. The owner filed a complaint with the police after the truck did not reach its destination. In West Bengal, thieves stole onions from a shop leaving behind the cash in the counter which left everyone in shock, including the police.

