Bahamas Travel Guide: All The Things To Do And Not Miss Out On At These Carribean Islands

With over 2000 islands and cays, the Bahamas are scattered like a string of pearls in the Caribbean Sea in southeastern North America. For anybody who loves beaches and love to watch the skies touching the ocean, the Bahamas should be one topping the list for their next vacation. The Bahamas have a lot to offer; from delicious Bahamian food to adventurous water sports, it has everything to make one’s vacation memorable. Here is a guide to follow if one is visiting the Bahamas.

Things not to miss in the Bahamas

Atlantis Paradise Island Resort

Atlantis Paradise Island is an ocean-themed resort on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. It is known worldwide for its amazing water adventures, white sand beaches, luxury accommodation, and fine dining. One can do a variety of things over here including swimming with dolphins, shopping, dining, etc.

Arawak Cay

Arawak Cay offers an authentic atmosphere of the Bahamian Fish Fry. Arawak Cay is also known as Fish Fry, and it is an area in the Bahamas known for its local eateries on the West Bay Street. It is about 15 minutes away from downtown Nassau and 25 minutes away from Atlantis Paradise Island Resort.

Other things to do in the Bahamas

Snorkelling off the coast

Visit the Pink Sands resort

Island hopping boat tours

Strolling through downtown Nassau and the pirate museum

When to visit the Bahamas

Although the temperature in the islands of Bahamas is pleasant throughout the year, it is advisable to visit during mid-December to mid-April. This is the peak season for tourism and therefore the prices is higher in this season. But if one makes bookings in advance, they may get good deals. If one wants to go to the islands during the party season, they must go during the March to mid-April season as it is the spring break season.

Photo credits: Shutterstock