How Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap Celebrated The New Year At The Bahamas

The year 2019 had been very successful for actor Ayushmann Khurrana with the films like Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala. He even won the National Award for his exceptional performance in the blockbuster movie Andhadhun. As he enters 2020, Ayushmann has shared a few pictures on his Instagram story and posts.

Ayushmann-Tahira welcomed the New Year in the Bahamas

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor posted a series of stories in which we can see him donning a chic-braided hairstyle and his uber cool look. In just a life jacket and black and white trunks, Ayushmann looks every bit of hot. In the photos, he says that he is ready, for the water ride as well as for the new year too.

Ayushmann is seen dressed up in his beach shorts and had a Bohemian hairstyle. He is sitting on a boat and looking at the sea. Showing the beautiful water of the Bahamas, the actor wrote, "Paani da rang badlega 2020 mein”. In another picture, we can see Ayushmann is all set to go for a dive in the sea and he captioned the picture as, “Diving into 2020”.

Not only Ayushmann but even Tahira also wished her fans a Happy New Year through her Instagram post. Even she was spotted with the chic braided hairstyle look. Sharing a picture of herself in a bikini and sitting on a chair reading a book, she wrote, "Happy 2020! To more bikinis and books”.

On the work front, Ayushmann recently wrapped up the shooting of his next flick Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In the film, the actor will be seen playing the role of a gay character and will bring to life a homosexual love story on the big screen. Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is slated to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

