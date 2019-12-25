There Is More To Agra Than Just Taj Mahal; Check Out Other Must-visit Places In The City

Agra is a world-famous tourist destination due to the presence of Taj Mahal, which is considered as the epitome of love from a Mughal emperor to his beloved wife. However, the Taj Mahal isn't the only tourist destination in the Agra city. There are numerous other sight-seeing places in the city. Agra is famous for its food, serene artistic vibe and rich ancient culture. Let's enthral an interesting journey by getting familiar with some tourist destinations and understand their cause behind their popularity. Take a look-

Also Read: From Tbilisi To Montaluce Winery: Take A Look At Top 5 Places To Visit In Georgia

Must-Visit Tourist Destinations In Agra

Agra Fort

Except for Taj Mahal, another highly popular historical monument in Agra is the Agra Fort. The humongous Agra Fort has a lot of historical significance attached to it. The Agra Fort was the residence of the Mughal Dynasty for ages. It is also a world heritage site. Built in the 16th century, this fort is a fine example of stunning Mughal architecture. In order to visit the Agra Fort, all you have do is a pay a nominal entry fee of Rs.40 and witness the beauty of this brilliant monument. The Agra Fort is made by red sandstones and was also the capital of Mughal emperor, Akbar. Later on in history, Maratha empire took it over and ruled from Agra city.

Also Read: Honeymoon In Europe: Check These Ideal Offbeat Places To Go On Your Honeymoon

Tomb of Itmad-ud Daulah

The tomb of Itmad-ud Daulah has a striking resemblance to the Taj Mahal. In fact, very often it is also called the 'Baby Taj Mahal'. The tomb is built on the banks of river Yamuna and is the first tomb ever built with marbles instead of sandstones. Itmad-ud-Daulah was a minister in Mughal emperor Shah Jahan’s court. The tomb’s architectural design is sheer brilliance. It is an ideal tourist destination which shouldn’t be missed.

Also Read:Tbilisi: Things To Do And Places To Visit In The Capital City Of Georgia

Fatehpur Sikri

Fatehpur Sikri in itself is a small district in Agra, with the massive Buland Darwaza standing tall. Buland Darwaza is the gateway to the historical destination. Fatehpur Sikri was built by Akbar, the great Mughal emperor in the year 1571. In fact, it also acted as his second capital. A world heritage site by UNESCO is an extremely famous locale for history lovers. One is required to pay an entry fee of Rs 50 in order enter Fatehpur Sikri. One also gets to see the Dargah of Sufi Saint Salim Chisti inside Fatehpur Sikri. Remember Jodha Akbar, the blockbuster Bollywood film? The palace of Jodhabai, Akbar's first wife, is yet another busy tourist destination in Fatehpur Sikri. You will get an insight into the magnificent lifestyle of the queen when you visit this place.

Also Read:Lakshadweep: Things To Know & Places To Visit In Beautiful Lakshadweep