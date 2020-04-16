Banksy's Amazing Murals Can Be Found In These Places When In London

Travel

Banksy is London's most renowned street artists. Here are some of the best and most well-preserved Banksy murals that you can find all over the city of London

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
banksy

Banksy is one of England's most renowned street artists. No one knows Banksy's true identity, yet his art can be recognised as soon as you see it. Banksy art is subversive and unique and is usually full of political satire and dark comedy. London is one of the hotspots to find Banksy art and there are several Banksy murals all over the city. Here are some of the best Banksy murals you can find in the city of London. 

Where to find Banksy art in London city

Also Read | Banksy unveils his latest 'rat-infested' graffiti as he works from bathroom amid lockdown

Below are some of Banksy's best murals in the city of London. Many of Banksy's Graffiti murals have been damaged due to vandalism. However, a few of his best works have been preserved and protected by local authorities. Here are just a few of Banksy's amazing murals that can be found in London city. 

Barbican Centre London

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Linda LeTran (@linda_in_real_life) on

London Marble Arch

Also Read | Netizens give COVID-19 twist to famous paintings amid lockdown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @smallpine888 on

Portobello Road

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by marta mendes (@martapoeiras) on

London's Graffiti Tunnel 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Matt Lock (@matty_lockslide) on

Shoreditch's Banksy Graffiti Area

Also Read | COVID-19: Sudarsan Pattnaik to auction his sand art paintings to raise funds for PM Cares

"Shop Till You Drop" at Bruton Lane, West End District

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Midori Terauchi (@miditerranee) on

Near Covent Garden

Also Read | 10 influential artworks by the elusive graffiti painter Banksy to beat quarantine blues

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories