Netizens Give COVID-19 Twist To Famous Paintings Amid Lockdown

As nations continue to slide under the imposition of lockdown, people are in a state of fear and anticipation. As they are confined to their houses amid the lockdown, everyone is trying to find new ways of keeping themselves entertained. Amid this, people in isolation have taken to recreating famous paintings on how they will look like if they were painted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Paintings given twists

People are using this time and recreating famous paintings by putting face masks on the iconic works of art. The Internet is absolutely buzzing with self isolation-inspired creativity. For instance, the famous ‘Girl With A Pearl Earring By Johannes Vermeer’. Genevieve Blais, who is a photo-based artist, has given a twist to the famous painting ‘American Gothic By Grant Wood.’ She said, that everyone can use a smile in lieu of recent events, so she decided to update art history for 2020. These pictures range from Portrait of Madame X by John Singer Sargent to Venus de Milo by Alexandros of Antioch. Have a look at the famous paintings being given a self isolation twist. Apart from this, people have also taken up giving an iconic twist to the famous paintings by personifying them.

