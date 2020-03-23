Are Petrol Pumps Open In India Despite The Coronavirus Lockdown?

The Indian economy has recently witnessed its fiscal deficit widening because of the Coronavirus. Despite the lockdown in India, there are some businesses that are still operating and one of them are petrol pumps. The petrol pumps are facing many issues due to the Coronavirus in India. Take a look if the question on your mind right now is - will petrol pumps be open today.

Are petrol pumps open?

Petrol Dealers Association (PDA) in India has decided to operate petrol pumps from 7 am to 7 pm starting from Monday, March 23 to March 31. As per reports, India is likely to witness a drop of 5 to 10 per cent in quantity of fuel sales owing to the coronavirus in India. The chairman of Indian Oil Corporation said that there is weak retail demand and the Petrol Dealers Association might also face a huge loss because of the coronavirus lockdown in India till March 31.

To maintain uninterrupted fuel supplies, #HPCL Petrol Pumps across the country are open, operating with limited staff &

taking precautions to contain spread of #CoronaVirus viz disinfecting premises; subject to respective StateGovt directives.#IndiaFightsCoronavirus@dpradhanbjp pic.twitter.com/E5JTRgtO6J — Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (@HPCL) March 22, 2020

What will happen if the lockdown in India continues?

City gas distribution (CGD) companies have stated the full-year growth would come down to 8.5 per cent this year because of the Coronavirus lockdown in India. The petrol pump dealers have also mentioned if people do not buy fuel then they might face a loss of 25-30 per cent. This is the reason why petrol pumps are open during the coronavirus pandemic.

The president of the Petrol Dealers Association said that in the last two weeks the overall demand has fallen by 15 to 20 per cent. Furthermore, he also said that in the current scenario where the people are asked to stay at home due to the coronavirus, there might be 50 per cent dip in sales that has never happened in India so far. He also added that the situation and figures will be clear in the next 7 to 10 days of how much loss are they actually facing.

