Best Day Trips From San Francisco To Visit With Family And Friends

San Francisco is home to one of the world’s most iconic architectural structures, the Golden Gate Bridge and it is a beautiful city just waiting to be explored. San Francisco is rich in history and diverse in the culture, so much so that there is no end to the adventures that could be had in San Francisco for a budding explorer. It is located in Northern California with balmy weather all year round there are countless opportunities to venture further afield from San Francisco. Here are a few day trips from San Francisco offering you the full Californian experience that you could enjoy with family and friends.

Also read | San Francisco Cafes Are Banishing Disposable Coffee Cups

Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park is famous for its dense forest of giant sequoia trees framed by the magnificent Sierra Nevada mountains Yosemite National Park is a must-visit American wilderness. In Yosemite Village are shops, restaurants, lodging, the Yosemite Museum and the Ansel Adams Gallery, with prints of the photographer’s renowned black-and-white landscapes of the area.

Also read | American Horror Story: Here Are The Themes Of The Show Over 9 Seasons

Napa Valley

Napa Valley is a must-visit, especially for all wine lovers. It is also renowned for its hundreds of vineyards, picturesque rolling hills and gourmet restaurants Napa Valley is home to over 400 wineries. During a day trip to Napa Valley’s wineries, one will learn how the full winemaking process is done. The wineries of Napa Valley open their doors to visitors from all walks of life and the passion for the craft is palpable. The Napa Valley Wine Train is a wonderful way to explore the landscape and pass through a versatile range of wineries.

Also read | AMAs 2019: Here Is The List Of The Best Performances At The 2019 American Music Awards

North Beach

San Francisco is famed for its revolutionary food culture. It is also proud of housing some of the most innovative restaurants in the world in the North Beach and Little Italy suburbs you can experience homely, authentic and incredibly flavourful European cuisines. Whether you are spending the day travelling from café to café or nipping into the family-run bakeries that line North Beach streets these San Francisco suburbs show the vibrant diversity of cultures that converge throughout northern California.

Also read | Avengers Campus By Disney To Open In Summer 2020 In California