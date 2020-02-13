Sunset In Mumbai: Best Places To Witness Sunset In Maharashtra's Capital

Mumbai is one of the most famous cities in the world. It is the second-largest city which has a large of art deco buildings after Miami. It also has many beautiful places that just look mesmerising. Let us take a look at the best sunset points in Mumbai.

Best sunset points in Mumbai

Madh island

The nearest station to Madh island is Malad. It is one of the popular tourist spots in Mumbai. The beach's shore is surrounded by mangroves which not only add to its scenic beauty but also separate the beach from the mainland.

Full moon and a broken lighthouse. // Madh Island, Mumbai.https://t.co/1u4YXc8idx pic.twitter.com/zd3bO3YbOZ — elsa bleda (@elsableda) January 22, 2020

Juhu beach

Juhu beach is located in Andheri. There are extravagant hotels located at the southern end of the beach. People often visit the place to relax and enjoy after a long, tedious day.

A sunset in juhu beach it's really beautiful. pic.twitter.com/MVSGGt27Gd — Karmasaurabh (@Karmasaurabh1) February 12, 2020

Marine Drive

Marine Drive is known for its fabulous view of the Mumbai skyline combined with the sun touching the horizon. It is located in South Mumbai. People often visit the place in the morning to jog and feel the cool breeze. Marine Drive is also one of the most popular hangout spots in Mumbai.

Beautiful sunset view from flyover at Marine Drive ❤ #WassupMumbai pic.twitter.com/eHbrxORrJA — Wassup Mumbai (@Wassup_Mumbai) August 26, 2017

Carter Road promenade

Carter Road is not only famous for its beautiful scenery but also for housing exotic restaurants. The promenade is located in Bandra, Mumbai. The beach also has a statue of a cricket bat to honour Sachin Tendulkar.

India ne bat ki laaj rakh li n it is a beautiful sunset at Carter Road against Sachin's bat.n now for #RedBandstand pic.twitter.com/vNIsXGAZCb — Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) February 15, 2015

