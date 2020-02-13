The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sunset In Mumbai: Best Places To Witness Sunset In Maharashtra's Capital

Travel

Sunset in Mumbai - There are many fascinating places in Mumbai that have one of the best sunset views. Read more to know about the best sunset places in Mumbai.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
sunset in mumbai

Mumbai is one of the most famous cities in the world. It is the second-largest city which has a large of art deco buildings after Miami. It also has many beautiful places that just look mesmerising. Let us take a look at the best sunset points in Mumbai.

Best sunset points in Mumbai

Madh island

The nearest station to Madh island is Malad. It is one of the popular tourist spots in Mumbai. The beach's shore is surrounded by mangroves which not only add to its scenic beauty but also separate the beach from the mainland. 

ALSO READ | Psychologist Held For Raping Patient In Mumbai

Juhu beach

Juhu beach is located in Andheri. There are extravagant hotels located at the southern end of the beach. People often visit the place to relax and enjoy after a long, tedious day. 

ALSO READ | Cupcake Joints In Mumbai To Give You A Mouth-watering Experience

Marine Drive

Marine Drive is known for its fabulous view of the Mumbai skyline combined with the sun touching the horizon. It is located in South Mumbai. People often visit the place in the morning to jog and feel the cool breeze. Marine Drive is also one of the most popular hangout spots in Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Arijit Singh Splurges A Massive ₹9.1 Crore In Mumbai For THIS Reason? Know Details

Carter Road promenade

Carter Road is not only famous for its beautiful scenery but also for housing exotic restaurants. The promenade is located in Bandra, Mumbai. The beach also has a statue of a cricket bat to honour Sachin Tendulkar.

 

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Becomes 1st Team To Bag ₹100 Cr Sponsorship Money In One Season

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA BANERJEE ACCUSES CENTRE
MAHA CONGRESS SLAMS 'KEMCHO TRUMP'
BJP ISSUES WARNING TO CONGRESS
MAHA GOVT RESCINDS OBJECTIONS
GRENADE BLAST AT LUCKNOW COURT
RICHA AND ALI TO TIE THE KNOT?